Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $131,136,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

EXPD opened at $77.15 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

