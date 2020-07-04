Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14,285.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM opened at $30.65 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

