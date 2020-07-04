Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,650 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

AAL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

