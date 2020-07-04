53,387 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

DPZ stock opened at $374.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.21. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

