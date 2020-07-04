Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $7.32 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

