Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,503 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $151.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.