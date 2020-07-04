Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 141,224 Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

VMO stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.