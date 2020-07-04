Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

RWX opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

