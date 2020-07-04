Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.83% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

