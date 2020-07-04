Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 46.80% of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLT opened at $23.68 on Friday. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

