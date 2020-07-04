Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.17 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

