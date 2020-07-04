Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

