Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

