AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,992 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

