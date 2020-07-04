Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $51.49 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

