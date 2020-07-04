Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.04% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,137,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

