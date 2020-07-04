Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 797.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 737,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 542,290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 289,808 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.