Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 9,271 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AKR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

