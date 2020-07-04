32,356 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.