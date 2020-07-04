Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of AudioCodes worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 394.6% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 144,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 152,209.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 1,193,319 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.