Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,949 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.