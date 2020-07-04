Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $369,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 40.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE KAI opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,398.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

