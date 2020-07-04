Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QAD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QAD by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QAD by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

In related news, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares in the company, valued at $169,685,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,256 shares of company stock worth $3,553,110. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QADA. B. Riley lifted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti cut their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.