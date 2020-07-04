Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $372,000 Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $65,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.