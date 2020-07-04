Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,729 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $880.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

IRET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

