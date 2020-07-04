Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

