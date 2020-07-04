Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.35% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 3,072.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LNGR opened at $24.61 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

