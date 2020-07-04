Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. CIBC raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.05 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

