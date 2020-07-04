Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of MGP opened at $27.25 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

In other news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

