Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,082 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

