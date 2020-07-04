Jane Street Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $2,056,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,549,874 shares of company stock worth $1,046,751,642 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

