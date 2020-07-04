Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,102 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 347.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

