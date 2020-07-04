Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

