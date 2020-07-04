Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.85% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of KEMX opened at $22.39 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

