Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,025,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 380,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

WES opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 3.96. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

