Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter.

LSST opened at $25.87 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

