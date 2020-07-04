Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 919,922 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AERI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.