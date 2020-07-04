Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,956,965 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

Novavax stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.50. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

