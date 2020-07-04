Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,180 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Athenex were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 414.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Athenex by 237.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athenex by 296.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.06. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

