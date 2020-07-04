Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

