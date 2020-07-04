Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,199 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of RRC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

