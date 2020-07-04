Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,535 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

