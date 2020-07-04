Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onespan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Onespan by 140.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Onespan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Onespan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onespan by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of OSPN opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.