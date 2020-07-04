Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of WillScot worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

