BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 141,604 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,604 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,914,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 189,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

