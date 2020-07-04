Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,934 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Upland Software worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Upland Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.00 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $911.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.