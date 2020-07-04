AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

