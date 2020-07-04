AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE TIF opened at $122.22 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.