AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,448 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

