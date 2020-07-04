Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primoris Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1,105.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 159,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.53 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

